Nebulas Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00023207 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Huobi and Allcoin. Nebulas has a total market cap of $68.28 million and $8.21 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00251022 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.13 or 0.09760295 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas’ genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,500,000 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Neraex, OKEx, Allcoin, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

