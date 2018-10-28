National Instruments (NATI) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NATI. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NATI traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 2,846,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,493. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Truchard sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,894,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $782,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,152,537 shares in the company, valued at $274,956,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,135 shares of company stock worth $23,923,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

