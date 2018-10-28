National Beverage (FIZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on National Beverage from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,983. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.86. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $83.78 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $292.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in National Beverage by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Beverage by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

