MTU Aero Engines (MTX) PT Set at €209.00 by Cfra

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €209.00 ($243.02) price objective from equities researchers at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €179.28 ($208.46).

MTX stock opened at €185.00 ($215.12) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

