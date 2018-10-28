MRC Global Inc (MRC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

