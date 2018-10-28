Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $25,920,405.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 23,201 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $2,922,629.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,163.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,479 shares of company stock valued at $82,082,428. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,760,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,539. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $89.18 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

