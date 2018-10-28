Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Kion Group (KGX) a €70.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.67 ($78.68).

FRA:KGX opened at €49.66 ($57.74) on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

