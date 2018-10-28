Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 940.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $51.05. 3,801,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,922. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

