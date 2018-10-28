Moneta Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (MONETA)

Moneta (CURRENCY:MONETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Moneta coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moneta has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moneta has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Moneta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moneta alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00801290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003983 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011010 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Moneta Profile

Moneta (CRYPTO:MONETA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2015. The official website for Moneta is moneta.io . Moneta’s official Twitter account is @moneta_io

Buying and Selling Moneta

Moneta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moneta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.