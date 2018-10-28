Monero 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $102.86 or 0.01592000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Exmo, SouthXchange and Kraken. Monero has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $21.00 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 16,525,067 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Bisq, Bitbns, Kraken, Bitlish, Coinut, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Upbit, TradeOgre, Liquid, HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinroom, Coinbe, Gate.io, Tux Exchange, Exmo, Bittrex, Poloniex, B2BX, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Huobi, Cryptomate, Crex24, CoinEx, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, BitBay, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Bithumb, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

