MKS Instruments (MKSI) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. 610,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.38. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,625 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

