MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKSI opened at $70.78 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

