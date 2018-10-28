Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 91,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $26.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

