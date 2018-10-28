Millennium Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $153,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Clearshares LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000.

USMV opened at $53.82 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

