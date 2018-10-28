Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $17.94 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGVC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

