Microsoft (MSFT) Given a $115.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $115.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,479,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,104,872. The firm has a market cap of $823.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. Microsoft has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,814,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 853,460 shares of company stock worth $92,965,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

