Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,486,569 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after buying an additional 3,781,879 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,626,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after buying an additional 3,504,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 853,460 shares of company stock worth $92,965,482. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

