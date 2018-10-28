Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,006,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $17,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 505.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $40,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRSN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.48. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.63% and a negative net margin of 276.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Leerink Swann lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

