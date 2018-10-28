Merlin Entertainments (MERL) PT Lowered to GBX 375 at Goldman Sachs Group

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) had its target price trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MERL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Merlin Entertainments to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 430.21 ($5.62).

MERL opened at GBX 313.10 ($4.09) on Thursday. Merlin Entertainments has a twelve month low of GBX 317.10 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.50 ($7.02).

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Merlin Entertainments had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 18.15%.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, Shreks Adventure London, and Little BIG City brands.

