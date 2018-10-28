Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 29th. Analysts expect Mercury General to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Mercury General had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Mercury General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCY opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

