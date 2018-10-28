Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,904,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 929,360 shares of company stock worth $64,370,599. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.40. 16,950,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $73.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

