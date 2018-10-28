Menlo Therapeutics Inc (MNLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,436,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 2,999.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 946,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $17,185,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNLO opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

