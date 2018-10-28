Meet Group Inc (MEET) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 757,808 Shares

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 757,808 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $3,243,418.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 155,229 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $683,007.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 171,529 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $751,297.02.

On Friday, October 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 87,415 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $412,598.80.

On Friday, October 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 247,567 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $1,304,678.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Meet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.25 million. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meet Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 567,518 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

