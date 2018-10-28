Medpace (MEDP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 29th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Medpace has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $65.09.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 731,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,346,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,540.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $281,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,907,218 shares of company stock valued at $656,554,339. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medpace stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Medpace worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

