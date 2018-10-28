Mediwound (MDWD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDWD. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mediwound presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Mediwound stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144. Mediwound has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $7.35.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 783.30% and a negative return on equity of 210.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,098,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

