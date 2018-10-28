MediBloc [MED] Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.77 or 0.03167485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.06798681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00805321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.01593475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.01884061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00419888 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031236 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Token Profile

MediBloc [MED] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

