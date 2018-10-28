Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 5,057 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $7,758,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $531,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,690,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $71,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,453.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $11,773,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $982.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “$117.08” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.