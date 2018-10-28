Mcdonald’s (MCD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $198.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a neutral rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.31.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,464. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 23,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

