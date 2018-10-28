MASTERNET Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,724.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0876 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded down 51.7% against the dollar. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $11,724.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

