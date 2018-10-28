Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 138,285 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $307,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,059,000 after buying an additional 1,443,941 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,698,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $513,225,000 after buying an additional 795,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,683,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,943,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,184,000 after buying an additional 347,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 360,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 334,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

TEL stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $73.70 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.