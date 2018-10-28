Marathon Oil (MRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil is a leading energy firm with a large and geographically-diverse reserve base and solid project pipeline. Additionally, it possesses a healthy balance sheet, which helps it to capitalize on investment opportunities. In particular, Marathon Oil’s increased focus on low cost-high margin resource shales including Oklahoma, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Northern Delaware. provides for visible production growth over the coming years. Driven by the robust performance in the last reported quarter, Marathon Oil raised its 2018 production growth guidance for these shale plays. The company is committed to strengthening its financials by debt reduction and looks poised for strong free cash flow generation through the end of the decade. Consequently, Marathon Oil is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and is viewed as a preferred energy play to own now.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,082,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765,242. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,935.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 128,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 121,741 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 146.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

