Macarthur Minerals (MMS) Shares Down 16.7%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 110,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 520,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

