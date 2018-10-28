Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.18 Million

Brokerages expect Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) to report $232.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luxoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.40 million and the highest is $239.43 million. Luxoft reported sales of $228.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxoft will report full year sales of $952.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.11 million to $965.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxoft.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Luxoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

LXFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxoft from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxoft from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Luxoft from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Luxoft in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxoft by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luxoft stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 87,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.74. Luxoft has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $59.05.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

