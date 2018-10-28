Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $152.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.10. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 12,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.