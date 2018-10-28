Lowe’s Companies (LOW) PT Set at $130.00 by Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.