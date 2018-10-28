Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,636,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after buying an additional 7,284,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,230,000 after buying an additional 3,792,479 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,221,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

NYSE:LOW opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

