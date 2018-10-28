Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $73.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.49.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,023 shares of company stock valued at $973,715. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 179,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

