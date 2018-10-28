LogMeIn (LOGM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of LogMeIn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.36.

LOGM stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $74.87 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $1,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,735,168.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $205,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,790 shares of company stock valued at $5,190,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

