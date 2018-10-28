Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Lifted to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. ValuEngine cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,983,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800,524. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 104,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,925,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 443,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 47,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.