Lithium Americas (LAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.66

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 97207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.00 to C$13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 1,204.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of C$1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 million.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Also, Director Jonathan David Evans acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 171,000 shares of company stock worth $881,155.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

