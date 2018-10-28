Line (LN) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. CLSA reiterated a buy rating on shares of Line in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Line stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 191,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Line has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Line by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Line by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Line during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

