LightChain (LIGHT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, LightChain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One LightChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. LightChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.12 million worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LightChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00250379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $622.93 or 0.09634700 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012494 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LightChain Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne . The official website for LightChain is www.lightchain.one

LightChain Token Trading

LightChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LightChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LightChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.