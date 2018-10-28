Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 19.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,182,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 189,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 20.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 429,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 74,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 46.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,581. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

