LHC Group (LHCG) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $99.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

LHCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.98. 576,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LHC Group by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

