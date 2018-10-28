LGI Homes (LGIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

LGIH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 406,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,808. LGI Homes has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

