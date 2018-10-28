Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lennar by 23.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lennar by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lennar by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 62.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 31.4% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 40,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEN stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.