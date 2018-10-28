Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Lantheus to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 560.19%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $507.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

