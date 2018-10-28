Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Raised to “Outperform” at FIG Partners

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at FIG Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. FIG Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,046,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,571.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 202,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,791,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after buying an additional 155,603 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after buying an additional 135,869 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

