Ladder Capital (LADR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LADR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

LADR opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 66.13 and a quick ratio of 66.13. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $181,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

