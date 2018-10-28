KT (KT) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. KT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
KT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,146. KT has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.
